Do you remember a time when we had to be socially distant?

It was the time when the world stood still and held its breath

Months on end of living in an disaster film

Of being told who you could see, where you could go, what you could be

I also remember the promises we made to each other

The plans we made

The rum we would drink

And we did drink

We drank well and we drank deep

We learned how to be people again