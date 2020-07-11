4 Intriguing Rums That Have Been Inspired By Folklore

Rum plays an important role in the folklore of many different cultures, ranging from Caribbean destinations like Jamaica, to the American deep south. So, it should come as no surprise that there are rum brands that have been inspired by folklore and weaved it into the story of their bottles. Here are four of the most intriguing rums that are steeped in myth and monsters.

Duppy Share Spiced Rum

The duppy is a staple of Caribbean folklore and these ghosts have an extremely complex nature. Some of them are harmless, while others are mischievous and evil, causing havoc wherever they can. Some duppies simply like to steal the best rum for themselves and that has been captured by the UK brand Duppy Share.

The brand’s spiced offering features a duppy that is dancing and prowling its way across the beach. As duppys can change into various creatures, the one on the bottle has a mixture of reptilian and bird-like features.

The drink itself is a blend of Jamaican and Barbados rums that have been mixed with pineapple, cola nut and Caribbean spices.

Rolling Calf Rum

While a regular duppy is bad enough, there are even worse spirits out there and The Rolling Calf is one of them. A creature that looks like a cross between a goat and a bull, the Rolling Calf can be recognised by the sound of the chain it wears, which drags across the ground and its foul stench.

This fearsome monster has been immortalised in a Rolling Calf rum. A blend of Bajan and Trinidad rums, the drink is aged for three years in oak barrels and features flavours of toffee apple, orange zest and ginger.

La Diablesse Clementine Rum

Another rum that tells the story of a Caribbean ghoul is La Diablesse Clementine. The bottle is inspired by the legend of La Diablesse, a demoness who can be described as a seductress and symbol of strength for oppressed women.

She appears on the label, hiding behind a fan, which is meant to represent how she appears before mortals. La Diablesse is meant to tempt men out into the woods and then reveal her demonic features when she has them trapped.

A spiced variety, La Diablesse Clementine is made from Demerara rum from the Diamond Distillery in Guyana and infused with clementine, vanilla pod, ginger, cinnamon and clove.

Rougaroux 13 Pennies

The loup-garou is a beast from Louisiana folklore that is meant to live out in the swamps. A type of werewolf, the creature is thought to prey on Catholics and stalk sugarcane fields.

A method of protection against the loup-garou is to leave 13 pennies on the doorstep, keeping it distracted, as the beast is incapable of counting all of the coins at once and it would be forced to flee back to the swamps at sunrise.

The Donner-Peltier Distillery in Thibodaux took this story to heart by creating Rougaroux 13 Pennies rum. A loup-garou is featured on the bottle, staring out from sugarcane and getting ready to pounce. The rum is spiced and flavoured with Madagascar vanilla beans and toasted pecans.