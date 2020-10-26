Songs Of The Sea: Can Of Grog

Songs Of The Sea examines different sea shanties and the story behind the lyrics. From A Drop Of Nelson’s Blood to Rolling Down to Old Maui, rum features prominently in many sea shanties and another one that comes to mind is Can of Grog. A mixture of rum and water, grog was the lifeblood of the royal navy, served up until Black Tot Day.
Context
Can of Grog tells the story of a sailor called Jack who gets through the day by drinking large quantities of rum. There’s a mournful tone to the shanty, as Jack is voyaging to harsh environments like Greenland and the weather conditions aren’t favourable.
On the journey, Jack is pining for a woman called Polly and hopes to be reunited with her again. But the closest he can get to her is by drinking grog and imagining what it would be like to have her in front of him. It’s possible that the feeling of the drink matches the warmth that Polly has brought Jack in his life.
Lyrics
When up the shrouds the sailor goes
And ventures on the yard
The landsman who no better know
Believe his lot is hard
Bold Jack with smiles each danger meets
Weighs anchor heaves the log
Trims all the sails belays his sheets
And drinks his can of grog
If to engage they give the word
To quarters he’ll repair
Now winding in the dismal flood
Now quivering in the air
When waves against rocks to rend and roar
You’ll n’er hear him repine
Though he’s on Greenland’s icy shore
Or burning beneath the line
When sailing orders to arrive
Bold Jack he takes his leave
My dear sweetest Pol he cries
I pray now do not grieve
Thy Jack will take his daily can
Of grog and drink to thee
In hopes that thou will n’er forget
Thy sailor who’s at sea
But should thou false or fickle prove
To Jack who loves thee dear
No more upon my native shore
Can I with joy appear
But restless as the briny main
Must heartless heave the log
Shall trim the sails and try to drown
My sorrow in cans of grog