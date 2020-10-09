They say there’s truth in wine

I say if you really want to see the truth of who we are

Then you should try a bottle of rum

It’s human history masquerading as a spirit

Built on the foundation of slaves

Breaking their backs in sugarcane fields

A truth to be sipped, swigged and kept down

It’s the libation of pirates seeking fortune

Liquid gold to be savoured

It’s the lifeblood of the Royal Navy

Coursing through the veins of sailors

Who still remember Black Tot Day

It’s the hard work of master blenders

Putting their heart and soul into every glass

It’s the energy of innovation passed across countries

Each distillery leaving their own mark to be remembered

It’s the story of cultures crossing the world

Conversations flowing from people from all walks of life

It’s damn tasty

It’s the truth of rum