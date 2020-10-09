They say there’s truth in wine
I say if you really want to see the truth of who we are
Then you should try a bottle of rum
It’s human history masquerading as a spirit
Built on the foundation of slaves
Breaking their backs in sugarcane fields
A truth to be sipped, swigged and kept down
It’s the libation of pirates seeking fortune
Liquid gold to be savoured
It’s the lifeblood of the Royal Navy
Coursing through the veins of sailors
Who still remember Black Tot Day
It’s the hard work of master blenders
Putting their heart and soul into every glass
It’s the energy of innovation passed across countries
Each distillery leaving their own mark to be remembered
It’s the story of cultures crossing the world
Conversations flowing from people from all walks of life
It’s damn tasty
It’s the truth of rum