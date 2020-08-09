I get why some people want to find the answer to their problems
At the bottom of a glass
Rock bottom feels comfortable when you’re drifting in an alcoholic haze
It’s like living in suspended animation
Nothing changes and you don’t have to do anything
But reach for another bottle and drown those moments of lucidity
Where you convince yourself that you can rise out of the pit of depression
That tricks you into feeling there’s no life beyond the glass
Or that you can drink without feeling the need to self-destruct
But even on the stormiest of seas there’s a horizon waiting for you
Bright and beautiful
Soon you’ll be toasting to good days
Sipping to better memories
Drinking to preserve the happiness you’ve found
From conquering the anxiety that broils inside your heart day to day
To accepting the fear of an uncertain life
For embracing the darkest parts of yourself and surviving no matter what
Here’s to that horizon beyond the glass
One thought on “The Horizon Beyond The Glass”
This makes me think of a poem I wrote about enjoying a beer after a long day. Hope you see the Horizon.
