Edge Café And Restaurant Review: A Delicious Slice Of The Caribbean In Manchester

One of food’s greatest quality is its ability to transport you to another place and open the mind to new experiences and cultures. Coming out of lockdown, I feel that quality is more important than ever, especially with travel restrictions and hospitality venues all over the world struggling to stay afloat.

Supporting local food businesses is the first step to regaining that transformative eating experience and that’s what I decided to do when I went to Stretford in Manchester where I grew up to visit the Edge Café and Restaurant.

Serving Up Caribbean Cuisine In The Suburbs Of Manchester

With all the rum I’ve been drinking lately, it’s given me a deeper appreciation of the Caribbean islands and a trip is definitely on the cards in the future. Going to The Edge Café was a great way to get closer to the culture of the Caribbean, as the restaurant specialises in a wide variety of island dishes.

This ranges from traditional jerk chicken and steamed fish hake fillet, to fusion meals like a plantain and cheese burger with chips and salt fish fritters. Something I would personally recommend is the Full Jamaican Breakfast, a monstrously delicious mashup of Jamaican and British cooking. It consists of two eggs, two sausages, baked beans, two dumplings, four plantains, breadfruit and avocado.

I went for a generous helping of curry goat and plantains that was cooked to perfection. Salty, savoury and filling, it was exactly the meal I needed after getting back into the gym for the first time in four months.

Catering To All Tastes

As well as Caribbean food, The Edge Café serves up British classics like a Full English, eggs benedict and breakfast sandwiches. If you’re looking to eat there for dinner, you’ve got an awesome range of burgers to choose from, such as the hefty Life on Da Edge Burger, overflowing with cheese sauce, crispy bacon, meat patties, hash browns and lettuce.

The desserts menu is sure to please diners with a sweet tooth. There’s a selection of cakes and homemade ice cream like classic rum and raisin or Jamaican chocolate. There’s also some interesting drinks to quench your thirst, like ginger and apple punch, Guinness punch and peanut punch.

No matter what you order at The Edge Café, the prices are reasonable, the food is hearty, and the service is speedy. It’s definitely a hidden gem in Manchester and a place that I’m proud to have as part of the Stretford community.

Check out the full menu here.

Address: 13-15 Edge Lane, Stretford, Manchester M32 8HN