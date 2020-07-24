Let me tell you the story of Cockpit Country
Where karsts roll through the sky like giant tumbleweeds
Fortress-strong hills for maroons seeking shelter
Sugarcane forests hiding the secrets of the universe
It’s a land of history, tradition and beauty
Home to the heart of Jamaica
An estate for producing liquid gold
Distilled and bottled for world consumption
Look for a signature orange peel note
Produced by a certain master blender
And you’ll be imbibing the soul of a people
That have stood tall throughout every adversity
That is the story of Cockpit Country
May it never end