Let me tell you the story of Cockpit Country

Where karsts roll through the sky like giant tumbleweeds

Fortress-strong hills for maroons seeking shelter

Sugarcane forests hiding the secrets of the universe

It’s a land of history, tradition and beauty

Home to the heart of Jamaica

An estate for producing liquid gold

Distilled and bottled for world consumption

Look for a signature orange peel note

Produced by a certain master blender

And you’ll be imbibing the soul of a people

That have stood tall throughout every adversity

That is the story of Cockpit Country

May it never end