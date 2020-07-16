A Pirate’s Life: Samuel ‘Black Sam’ Bellamy

A Pirate’s Life focuses on history’s most memorable buccaneers and imagines the types of rum they’d have in their collection. Getting rich was the ultimate goal of many pirates and although some may have had much longer careers, there was perhaps no one as rich as Samuel ‘Black Sam’ Bellamy.

Called The Prince of Pirates for his dashing appearance and merciful attitude, Bellamy’s pirate career lasted only a year, but he plundered what would be considered $120 million worth of booty in that time. So, it should come as no surprise that he’d have a pretty impressive rum cabinet!

Hattiers Premium Reserve

Black Sam was born in the parish of Hittisleigh in Devonshire and he’d no doubt keep a bottle that reminded him of home and frolicking in the countryside when he was a boy.

He’d keep a bottle of Hattiers Premium Reserve on hand, which is bottled in Devon and blended from a selection of rums from Panama, Guatemala, Barbados and the Dominican Republic. The rum is filtered with Dartmoor water, infusing the beverage with the soul of Devon and that is an attitude that Black Sam took with him no matter where he travelled to.

Rumbullion Navy Strength

During his teen years, Bellamy joined the navy and he’d likely have developed a taste for navy strength grog, which helped him get ready for battle. A good tot of choice would be Rumbullion Navy Strength, created by the Ableforth’s brand.

Bottled at 57%, Rumbullion has an air of rebellion, which fit with Bellamy’s personality. He had his own way of doing things, from the way he led his crew democratically, to his choice of keeping his black hair tied back instead of wearing the fashionable powdered wigs of the time.

The rum is spiced and made with Madagascan vanilla, orange peel, cinnamon, cloves and cardamom.

Cape Cod Great White

Bellamy has a strong connection to Cape Cod, having allegedly met the love of his life while searching for his relatives in the area. The Prince of Pirates fell for a woman named Goody Maria Hallett, also known as the Witch of Wellfleet. There is a lot of speculation as to her true identity, but the lore does state that she did exist and Bellamy cared deeply for her.

Whenever Black Sam found himself thinking of his love, he’d reach for a bottle of Cape Cod Great White. Made by Cape & Island Distillers, this white rum features a Great White shark on the label, but isn’t nearly as fearsome as it looks. It’s a molasses-based rum bottled at 43% and has smooth characteristics.

Velier Royal Navy Tiger Shark

Being the richest pirate in history means having expensive tastes and Bellamy would have likely stocked his cabinet with plenty of super premium rums. He’d definitely keep a bottle of Velier Royal Navy Tiger Shark on his shelf, a punchy, powerful rum that can go for a cool £160.

There’s a lot going on with this rum, as it’s blended from a range of top-quality tots from Guyana, Jamaica and a couple of mystery varieties. Notes of raspberry, mango, oak, liquorice and sultana explode on the tongue.

Privateer Distiller’s Drawer

Black Sam’s love affair with Massachusetts lasted until the end of his days, with him returning to the state in 1717, only to go down with his ship off the coast of Wellfleet. In keeping with his appreciation for Massachusetts rum, he’d definitely be a fan of all of Privateer’s offerings, especially the experimental Distiller’s Drawer.

The story of the Distiller’s Drawer is that of a special treasure found in the drawer of a distiller that Privateer founder, Andrew Cabot, met while on his travels through the Caribbean. The rum is a blend of Privateer distillers’ favourite barrels, unfiltered, unsweetened and authentic.

