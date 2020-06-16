Songs Of The Sea: All For Me Grog

Songs Of The Sea highlights some of history’s famous shanties and drinking ditties. Rum has been a key theme throughout many songs, with All For Me Grog being a rum tune that has stood the test of time. Originally a folk song that has been reinterpreted by modern bands such as The Dubliners, All For Me Grog is a bittersweet shanty with a jaunty rhythm.

Context

All For Me Grog was a popular tune sung by sailors and tells the story of a man who has sold all of his possessions for alcohol and tobacco. The man has become so hooked on booze that he even sold his wife. The dark lyrics are juxtaposed against a happy melody, with the song being played to an upbeat tempo.

The irony within All For Me Grog may have been a reflection of the time that it was created. Sailors faced hard lives at sea and it’s likely that some did become addicted to alcohol as a way of coping with the harsh conditions. But at the same time, the song has a care-free feeling that encourages listeners to wile away their troubles and live in the moment for as long as possible.

Lyrics

And it’s all for me grog, me jolly, jolly grog

All for me beer and tobacco

Well I spent all me tin on the lassies drinking gin

Across the western ocean I must wander

Where are me boots, me noggin, noggin boots

they’re all gone for beer and tobacco

For the heels they are worn out and the toes are kicked about

And the soles are looking for better weather

And it’s all for me grog, me jolly, jolly grog

All for me beer and tobacco

Well I spent all me tin on the lassies drinking gin

Across the western ocean I must wander

Where is me shirt me noggin, noggin shirt

It’s all gone for beer and tobacco

For the collar is all worn and the sleeves they are all torn

And the tail is looking for better weather

And it’s all for me grog, me jolly, jolly grog

All for me beer and tobacco

Well I spent all me tin on the lassies drinking gin

Across the western ocean I must wander

I’m sick in the head and I haven’t gone to bed

Since I first came ashore from me slumber

For I spent all me dough on the lassies don’t you know

Far across the western ocean I must wander

And it’s all for me grog, me jolly, jolly grog

All for me beer and tobacco

Well I spent all me tin on the lassies drinking gin

Across the western ocean I must wander

