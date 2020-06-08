How To Cook With Rum (Analysing Different Recipes Across The Caribbean)

Rum is undoubtedly one of the most versatile spirits in the world and it can be combined with a variety of food to enhance the dining experience. On a recent webinar hosted by the Rum Reverend, Roger P. Barnes, some awesome food recipes were revealed that not only provided insight into Caribbean cooking, but highlighted how rum is much more than just a drink to be necked at parties.

Recipe analysis and rum recommendations

Roger was joined by The Rum Doctor, Kay Kmatic, mixologist Emmanuel Ferris-Hue, renowned chef Hasan De Four and Lisette Davis for a discussion on different recipes from across the Caribbean. There was a great mix of meat, fish and vegetable dishes, starting off with a fish chowder that was inspired by a 17th century Bermuda recipe. The rum of choice to use for this meal is Gosling’s Black Seal.

For each recipe, the participants analysed the ingredients and gave their opinion on what is added to the dish. They also provided a recommendation for what rum could be incorporated. For example, Roger’s partial to adding original Black Kraken to food that calls for spiced rum, whereas Lisette is fond of using Jamaican rum.

Other animal-based Caribbean recipes included delicious chicharrones de polo from Cuba, Guadalope inspired poulet boucane, rum and cola chicken wings, pepperpot from Guyana and chivo guisado picante spiked with Brugal 1888 from the Dominican Republic (which Roger made for the show).

Veggies and vegans rejoice



The panel also discussed an intriguing mix of vegan and vegetarian dishes from the Caribbean, such as Haitian cornbread called pain de mai, which contains ingredients like smashed bananas, ground ginger, cornmeal and a splash of Haitian rum.

There was also the intriguing vegetable rice paper rolls with a molasses rum dip that takes inspiration from Vietnam. The dip is crafted from molasses, lime juice, Mount Gay Eclipse, chopped coriander, scotch bonnet pepper and a dollop of pineapple or orange juice.

Another vegan meal worth making is plantains baked in orange juice and rum. It’s such a simple recipe and sounds delicious. The orange juice will keep the plantains moist, while the rum will jack up the flavour.

Roger and company definitely helped me to work up an appetite. All the recipes helped to broaden my horizons and gave me a deeper appreciation for Caribbean cooking.