Plantation Isle Of Fiji Rum Review: Tropical Dynamite With Plenty Of Flavour

The versatility of rum means that it can be produced wherever there’s sugarcane to be harvested, even in some of the most remote areas of the world. Fiji might not be on your rum radar, but that’s about to change with the release of Plantation’s Isle of Fiji rum. A bright, sweet rum, this drink showcases the beauty of the South Pacific in a bottle.

Brand Story

The Plantation Isle of Fiji is featured in a Plantation Signature Blends stubby bottle and carries a tropic label that captures the essence of what makes Fiji so striking. A golden beach is illuminated by a sunny day and flowers bloom on all sides. An inquisitive lizard basks in the sun, while a tropical blue bird sings in a tree.

Craftsmanship

The rum is a blend of pot and column distillates and made from molasses extracted from Fiijian sugarcane. A 4 – 5 days fermentation period is followed by a 2 – 3 year ageing process in ex-bourbon barrels under tropical ageing conditions. Then, the rum is sailed to Maison Ferrand in the southwest of France and aged for another year in French oak casks.

It’s important to note that cane sugar caramel E150a is added as needed and between 0 – 0.1% based on adjusting the colour between different batches. Plantation are transparent about this and it takes nothing away from the rum.

Tasting Notes

I got my hands on a sample of the Plantation Isle of Fiji for Europe’s first virtual rum festival and it had some delicious tropical notes that jumped from the glass and into my mouth.

On the nose, the rum has a fruity and floral aroma that reminded me of a smooth gin like Etsu. After a couple more sniffs, I detected a rubbery, playdough smell that got me intrigued.

Flavours of stewed fruit, cranberry and butterscotch hit my taste buds first. Then notes of custard cream biscuit swept in, giving me a sense of nostalgia for the treats I used to eat as a kid and still enjoy. Towards the back of the throat, cranberry, chocolate and tart crackled in a warming sensation.

The Plantation Isle of Fiji is an excellent sipping rum that’s damn smooth and easy to drink in large quantities.

ABV: 40%

Origin: Fiji

Variety: Molasses

Style: Gold

Nose: Fruit, rubber, playdough

Mouthfeel: Custard cream, stewed fruit, butterscotch, chocolate, cranberry

Pick up a bottle and see what you think!