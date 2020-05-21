A Virtual Tour Of The Antigua Rum Distillery Reveals Amazing Insight Into Antiguan Rum

Lockdown has prevented people from travelling, but online webinars have become a popular escape for transporting viewers to other countries. That was certainly the case for me when I joined a virtual tour of the Antigua rum Distillery on Zavvy and got to explore a venue that’s usually off-limits to the public even during normality. The tour was nothing short of epic and provided some awesome insight into Antiguan rum.

From humble beginnings

The webinar was hosted by co-host of The Rum Lab, Fede Hernandez and Calbert Francis. As soon as Calbert came on screen, his passion was infectious. A self-taught bartender and the Sales and Marketing Manager of the Antigua Distillery, Calbert was a great guide to start the tour.

He began by giving viewers an overview of the history of the distillery. Interestingly, it was founded in 1932 by indentured servants who started selling their own rum on the island. Eventually, they set up their own distillery in a place called Rat Island, which used to be the home of exiled lepers.

Calbert led viewers inside the building, where we got to meet key members of the team, such as Sheldon Tucker, the Production Director, who went through the rum-making process in detail. There were some awesome close ups of the stills that the distillery uses. An example is an awesome looking column still that’s stacked in segments and may be the only one of its kind in the world.

Next, Calbert introduced Mario Wade, the resident master blender. Mario pointed out the vats that are used during the blending process, with Vat 1 being used for English Harbour 5-years and Vat 2 reserved for Cavalier.

Rum tasting done right

After the virtual tour was finished, Calbert showed off the bottling room. By this point, the rum geek in me was salivating. Calbert went through the Antigua rum range one at a time, starting off with the classic English Harbour 5-years and explaining where the name come from, how it’s made and why it’s so popular on the island.

He also introduced the story of the Cavalier brand, while showing a rare bottle called Muscovado Cavalier, one of the earliest rums to be created by the distillery. Other bottles that he went through and tasted included the English Harbour 10-years and the mouthwatering Madeira cask offering.

The whole team at the Antigua Distillery deserve a round of applause for making the virtual tour happen. It was educational, entertaining and transformative. Now, all I need to do is get to Antigua and try some of that delicious rum for myself….