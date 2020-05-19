Kill-Devil’s Advocate

“Wine is fine but whisky is quicker”
Ozzy got that wrong
It should’ve been “rum is fun and I’m ready to get some”
Booze for all seasons and situations
Neck it in a bar before you neck the girl
Right after you’re done drinking it in a tropical cocktail
Rainforest in a glass
Pretend you’re sophisticated and swirl it neat in front of the fire
Or down it while writing your next review
You’re cultured. You’re not an alcoholic.
Imagine you’re an adventurer on the high seas
Yo, ho, ho, something or other
Sip it at festivals and find your tribe
They’re not alcoholics either.
Rum really is the perfect drink
It warms the blood in our veins
Opens new doors
Creates friendships
Makes life a little more bearable